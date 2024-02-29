Gallery 7 Theatre Proudly Presents Family Favourite, The Sound of Music

(Abbotsford, BC). The hills are alive with the sound of music! This March, Gallery 7 Theatre will be presenting The Sound of Music, the beloved family favourite musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, with book by Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse and suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. Featuring a cast of nearly 30 performers from around the Fraser Valley and a live orchestra, The Sound of Music will run March 15 – 24, 2024 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

“We’re very excited to be presenting this beloved musical,” explains Ken Hildebrandt, Executive/Artistic Director of Gallery 7 Theatre and the director of the production. “We’ve worked hard to honour what so many love and cherish about the show while mining some of the deeper themes about discovering one’s place in the world, standing up for what’s right, being true to self and your values, finding healing, and growing up in challenging times.”

Set in the Austrian Alps amid growing tensions in Europe, Maria, a young nun, is commissioned to serve as governess to the children of the autocratic Captain von Trapp. During her tenure, she brings music and joy to the household, gaining the respect of the children and winning the heart of the stern Captain.

But as the sinister shadow of Nazism grows larger and threatens Austrian sovereignty, Maria and the von Trapps must make a decision that could completely overturn their tranquil and happy existence. Brimming with song favourites such as “Climb Every Mountain” and “My Favourite Things”, the show promises to be an enriching and inspiring theatre experience for the entire family.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein were experts in creating commercially appealing musicals that weren’t afraid to dig deeper into the more challenging parts of the human experience,” continues Hildebrandt. “This show is no exception as it both delights and provides some healthy food for thought.”

Playing the iconic roles of Maria and Captain von Trapp are Raelyn Schatz and Liam Whatley respectively. The role of Max Detweiller is played by Peter Shaver while Ruthie MacKenzie takes on the role of Elsa Schraeder. Mother Abbess is played by Bethany Caldwell.

The von Trapp children will be played by Jaimee Huttema as Liesle, Wyatt Sauve as Friedrich, Tehillah Thuro as Louisa, Samuel Pue as Kurt, Clara Fairbairn as Brigitta, Ryan Tempel as Marta and Piper Wilkinson as Gretl. The role of Rolph is played by October Penningroth. Rounding out the cast are Andrew Abrahams, Addie Cal, Abbie Charlton, Alexis Clift, Kaylie DeBoer, Lora Dijk, Angel Duran-Heon, Sheldon Jeans, Cameron McKerchar, Hannah Richmond, Elizabeth Seaman, Seanna Snyder and Lauren Solomon.

Supporting production director, Ken Hildebrandt, is a host of talented design, musical and dance artists. Musical direction is by Heidi Epp, choreography is by Kyra Esau, set design is by Jeff Kiers, props design & production photography is by Dianna Lewis, costume design is by Karyna Barros, lighting design is by Nigel Brooke and make-up & hair design is by Sarah Green. The stage manager is Brittany Holman.

The Sound of Music will run March 15 & 16, 20 – 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM with matinees on March 16, 23 & 24 at 2:00 PM at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way, Abbotsford. For tickets and more information, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940.