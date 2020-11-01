Watch Live Theatre Online with the Arts Club Theatre’s “No Child…”

Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre

FOR THESE OVERLOOKED TEENS, THEATRE IS AN EXPRESSION OF HOPE

Provocative and insightful, No Child… transports the audience to the underfunded Malcolm X High School in the Bronx, where an intrepid substitute drama teacher refuses to give up on a group of at-risk students—despite their hardened attitudes and tough-talking attempts to push her away. This play within a play, with 16 characters portrayed by one actor in a tour-de-force performance, is a powerful reminder of the transformative role of the arts in our lives.

Recorded streams of both performers will be available starting Oct 1. If your purchase is made before that date, you will receive the viewing link (valid for four weeks) on Oct 1. If your purchase is made between Oct 1 and Nov 8, your viewing link (valid for four weeks) will be received within approximately one hour. Regardless of the date of purchase, the recording must be viewed within 48 hours from first playback. After purchase and before first playback, you will be prompted to select the performer: Celia Aloma or Ali Watson