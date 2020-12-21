Want To Play Casino Games On Your Phone? Use These Tips!

When the Internet came along, casino players could finally enjoy games like roulette, blackjack, and slots in their very own homes.

Now that we’re firmly in the age of the smartphone, casino players can now take their enjoyment a step further by playing games while out and about when enjoying online gambling in Canada. Slots are a long-time favorite among both online and casino players. This is a trend that holds true for mobile gamers, too.

You can find plenty of mobile casino games to suit your tastes, whether it’s multi-line slots, 3-reel slots, fruit machine slots, bonus slots, or progressive slots. Keep reading for some tips you can use to find the best slots apps:

1) Are You Playing For Fun Or Real Money?

If you’re only wanting to play slots for fun, then the Android Market or App Store for your phone will have plenty of different mobile slots games you can download and use for free. On the other hand, if you’d like to play the game of slots with real money on the line, then you’ll have to dig a bit deeper. Google has restrictions in the Android Market about real-money gambling apps. However, most online casino websites have direct links for downloading their Android slot games.

2) Android Compatibility:

Prior to registering with any mobile casino, you need to first verify that they actually support gaming on Android devices. Previously, quite a few mobile casinos only offered support for the BlackBerry and iPhone brands. However, given the phenomenal growth of Android devices, many online casinos now also offer slot apps for these too.

3) Do Mobile Slots Apps Need Adobe Air Or Flash?

Adobe has stopped actually supporting Flash, so fewer mobile casino games under development use this particular technology. Even given this, many current Android casinos that offer you slots games still require it. If you have an Android running Honeycomb, Gingerbread, Froyo or later, you shouldn’t have any issues running Flash-based slots games.

Adobe Air itself is a newer platform casino developers are using for more complex mobile slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, and keno apps. You can download Adobe Air for no charge via the Android Market.

4) SMS vs Online Registration:

Many mobile casinos request the mobile numbers of players so they can set out an SMS message with the set-up instructions for their slots apps. If you’d rather not give up your phone number, then look for a mobile casino that allows online registration instead.

5) Always Use First Deposit Bonuses:

Many casino gamers know that online casinos generally provide friendly welcome bonuses to new players. It’s no different among mobile casinos. As a general rule of thumb, they double whatever value new casino gamers put into their initial deposit. That means that should you initially deposit $500, an Android casino doubles that so it’s actually $1,000. Such offers are typically only available to customers who are new, so make sure you take advantage of such helpful bonuses whenever you do your initial deposit.

6) Practice, Practice, Practice:

If you want to learn Android slots games well, then we would suggest you always choose “Play For Fun” for a while until you get a handle on the game.

Hopefully, you find all of these tips useful advice. Do you have any tips for playing different mobile slots apps? If so, please contact us so we can add your ideas to our growing list!