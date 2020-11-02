Wanson Group rebrands newly renovated Abbotsford venue to Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre

Under the same ownership and management, the hotel relaunches with a new name and upgraded facilities to reflect the mid-upscale brand.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. (November 2, 2020) — As part of their commitment to continue creating value for the community, Wanson Group announced today that it has rebranded the newly renovated Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford.

Formerly named the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre, the venue remains under the same management and ownership, which includes members from the local community. The new brand name, part of the Choice Hotels Canada family of hotel brands, reflects the higher quality product and services provided.

“We’re committed to continue providing exceptional service,” said Danny Crowell, General Manager of Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre. “The name is different and the facilities and interior are newer, but the dedicated staff and management team that we have here remains the same. We’re excited to keep serving visitors from and to this city.”

As part of the rebrand project, the hotel fully renovated all 116 guest rooms, and 24,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit spaces with modern conveniences for visitors.

New features include upgrades to the decor, carpets, washrooms, fixtures, window coverings, lighting, furniture, and amenities. Other essential changes include USB-compatible charging outlets, as well as TV casting capabilities in the business rooms.

“The new Clarion property in Abbotsford has been completely renovated from the ground up to reflect the owners’ commitment to guest satisfaction and to the local community,” said Brian Leon, President of Choice Hotels Canada. “The hotel is a fitting addition with great amenities and a wonderful reflection of the mid-upscale Clarion brand.”