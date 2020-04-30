The Reach Gallery Museum and the Abbotsford Arts Council partner to support local artists

The Reach Gallery Museum and the Abbotsford Arts Council are partnering this summer to offer local artists paid opportunities to share their work with the public. Traditional programs and opportunities have temporarily disappeared for many artists, who have been dramatically impacted by the pandemic. The joint project, entitled “Unprecedented Times,” invites artists to submit proposals for artwork that will be showcased in summer 2020 through a suite of online digital presentations. Selected artists will receive fees for their participation.

“Artists around the world have been responding to this historic moment in profound ways,” says Jennifer Trithardt-Tufts, Executive Director of the Abbotsford Arts Council. “They have been lifting all our spirits during this, and we want to be there to support them as well.”

“We also want to document what creative production during the pandemic looks like at the local level,” added Laura Schneider, Executive Director of The Reach. “The submissions we receive will also create a record of how artists responded to these unprecedented times.”

Artists currently living and working in the Fraser Valley are encouraged to submit examples of artwork that responds to the Covid-19 pandemic. Details about the submission process can be found at The Reach’s new online portal www.thereach.ca/athome, or on the Abbotsford Arts Council website at www.abbotsfordartscouncil.com.

Submissions will be accepted via email until 11:59pm on Friday, May 15, 2020.