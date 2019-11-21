The Reach Gallery Museum Abbotsford to host The Paint Ball to Support Emerging Artists Tonight!

Abbotsford, BC –The Reach Gallery Museum Abbotsford is thrilled to host a lively art party in support of emerging artists in the Fraser Valley. The Paint Ball is a night of music, games, art, and delicious refreshments for everyone from 18 to 80, with proceeds going to support the Emerge program for young artists. The fun begins at 6:30pm on Thursday, November 21 at The Reach (32388 Veterans Way, Abbotsford).

You’ll have the chance to hear top talent from the local music scene with members of the Valley Music Collective, try your hand at some art activities (no experience necessary!), check out a wide selection of silent auction items, and test your game-sense to win a prize! And if you’re feeling like a blank canvas, register to get a flash tattoo from artists Tanya Loewen and Rhian Webber of Van Bree Tattoo. If you’re a little less committal, a hand-painted temporary tattoo from a talented young artist may be more your style. Drinks and appies are included in the ticket price of $20 for Friends of The Reach and $25 for Future Friends. Tickets are available for purchase online https://www.thereach.ca/calendar/#event|the-paint-ball-emerge-fundraiser|1369, in person at The Reach (32388 Veterans Way, Abbotsford, BC), or by phone at 604-864-8087 ext. 111.

“Making the transition from being an art student to working professionally in the arts can be really daunting,” explains Laura Schneider, Executive Director at The Reach. “For many of our participants, taking part in the Emerge program gives them their first professional experience.” Proceeds from The Paint Ball go directly to supporting aspiring artists and arts professionals between the ages of 18-35 in the program through mentored exhibition and public art experiences.

Grab your friends, and join us to celebrate and raise funds for the many rising stars in Abbotsford’s creative community!