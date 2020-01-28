The Pacific Agriculture Show Introduces Cannatech to 22nd Annual Event

What: The Pacific Agriculture Show

Family-Friendly Events: Bobcat square dances, cowboy stilt walkers, Aldor Acres petting zoo with Frankie the spokespig, face painting, and more! When: January 30 to February 1, 2020

Time: 9:00am to 4:30pm

Where: Tradex Exhibition Centre, 1190 Cornell St, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6H5

Ticketing Info: 3-Day Admission is $15, Seniors and 4-hour Tickets are $10, and kids under 14 are free

Western Canada’s largest agriculture event, The Pacific Agriculture Show, will take place January 31 to February 1, 2020 at the Tradex Centre in Abbotsford. After a sold-out debut, Cannatech West will return this year and feature B.C.’s leading cannabis experts to talk about hot topics in the industry.

“Whether you’re a farmer, work in agriculture, or just looking for a fun event for the family, this year’s show truly has something for everyone,” said Jim Shepard, Founder of the Pacific Agriculture Show. “We try and make each year bigger and better than the next, and this year is no exception. From the petting zoo to the vintage farming museum, it’s a great way to spend an afternoon with the family while also learning more about the important work our local farmers and producers are doing for our province.”

This year the Pacific Agriculture Show will also introduce new seminars, family-friendly activities, and leading speakers. Highlights include:

Fun for the Family – This annual event is always a big hit with families, thanks to the Aldor Acres petting zoo, a vintage farming museum, the Bobcat square dance, free hot chocolate, and so much more. Get your camera ready! When: Jan 30 to Feb 1 | 9am-4pm Cannatech West – The Fraser Valley and BC are poised to lead the globe in Cannabis technology. This conference brings a high level of technical information and the latest scientific research in the industry. When: Friday, January 31 | 9am-3pm BC Brewer Panel – BC is the birthplace of craft beer in Canada. With 160 breweries throughout the province, experts will share the status of craft brewing and what we can expect from the industry. This panel will share valuable insights on what’s brewing in BC’s craft beer industry. When: Saturday, February 1 | 10:30-11:30am BC’s Wild Truffle Industry – BC’s wild truffle industry has the potential to be a global leader in what’s known as ‘the darling of the food industry’. This talk will focus on the potential opportunities available for local farmers to take part. When: Saturday, February 1 | 9:30-10am

Artificial Intelligence to Help Growers – Dr. Ken Tran of Microsoft Research Lab will share the applications of A.I. in greenhouses to grow vegetable crops. When: Thursday, January 30 | 10:45-11:25am

The 22nd annual Pacific Agriculture Show is the largest agricultural exhibition in Western Canada. Whether you’re a farmer, producer, or just looking for a fun event for the family, there truly is something for everyone. Join thousands of farmers and agri-food producers, as well as 300 exhibitors, to learn about the latest technology, changes, and innovations affecting the industry. Bring the family out and join in the Aldor Acres petting zoo, Bobcat square dance, vintage farming museum, and so much more.

Date: Thursday, January 30 to Saturday, February 1, 2020

Hours: 9am to 4pm

Cost: General Admission $15 | Seniors and 4H $10 | Kids under 14 years old FREE

Tickets available at the door

Website

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Hashtag: #PAS2020