The magic of Christmas Glow has landed in Abbotsford at Tradex!

Set your seat in the upright position and prepare to experience a magical family-friendly indoor wonderland under the twinkle of a million lights. Upon arrival, enjoy 90,000 square feet of interactive light gardens, illuminated structures, delicious food, festive drinks, and daily live entertainment!
Get your tickets before they GLOW away.
Kid’s Flightplan:
Christmas Glow returns with a brand new theme, “Santa’s Sleigh Adventure.” Help Santa and his elves find his reindeer as you explore new ways to deliver presents using hot air balloons, planes, trains, motorcycles and more!
Must-see attractions you’ll absolutely love:
- Capture the perfect selfie under glittering hanging lights
- Shop for a unique gift in the Christmas Market
- Sip on a holiday beverage at Glow’s licensed bar
- Kick-off your boots and dance to live entertainment
- Reach for the stars in the Rocketship Playground
- Relax on giant LED swings, for kids of all ages
- Visit Santa and whisper your Christmas wish to the big guy in red
- Take a ride on Glen the Glow-comotive!