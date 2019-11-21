The magic of Christmas Glow has landed in Abbotsford at Tradex!

Set your seat in the upright position and prepare to experience a magical family-friendly indoor wonderland under the twinkle of a million lights. Upon arrival, enjoy 90,000 square feet of interactive light gardens, illuminated structures, delicious food, festive drinks, and daily live entertainment!

Get your tickets before they GLOW away.

Kid’s Flightplan:

Christmas Glow returns with a brand new theme, “Santa’s Sleigh Adventure.” Help Santa and his elves find his reindeer as you explore new ways to deliver presents using hot air balloons, planes, trains, motorcycles and more!

Must-see attractions you’ll absolutely love: