The FUSIONpresents Artist Showcase featuring Maya Rae & Sami Ghawi Online

Join Surrey Civic Theatres on May 15 for a night of music with local talent Sami Ghawi and Maya Rae. This lively and upbeat hour-long online show can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home and will feature Ghawi on guitar, and Rae’s melodic vocals.

The duo will perform eclectic pop, jazz favourites and soulful originals as they captivate audiences with their magnetic personalities, her gorgeous voice, and his beautiful guitar stylings.

So, dust off your dancing shoes (or slippers!) and get ready to tune in for some great music. The night starts at 7pm on May 15 and everyone is welcome, just click on the link and enjoy the fun. To attend this online event, follow the link on Surrey Civic Theatres’ Facebook Page, tune in here, or on the City of Surrey YouTube channel.

This concert is being filmed outdoors using the recommended physical distancing parameters.

About the Artists

Ghawi and Rae began working together in 2011 when Rae was just 9 years old. Rae’s first-ever live stage performance was at West Beach with Sami for FUSIONpresents Sunday Night Jam. Since then, the duo has performed together across the province for thousands of audiences, and have collaborated together on many original songs.

Sami Ghawi is the founder of FUSIONPresents and has hosted the Sunday Night Jam at West Beach in White Rock for 10 years. In 2018, FUSIONpresents and the Surrey Board of Trade signed a collaboration agreement to create the Surrey Music City Centre with the intention of building Surrey’s music economy and community.

Maya’s Rae’s music has acquired national attention on CBC Radio, Roundhouse Radio and social media outlets around the world. She is recognized as one of Canada’s Top 35 under 35 Artists, releasing her first studio album entitled “Sapphire Birds” in 2016 and very recently releasing her sophomore album, “Can You See Me?” to high media praise. Maya is confident and soulful and her authentic songs feel like a breath of fresh air.