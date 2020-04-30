TELUS Optik TV Says Hello Dolly Parton!

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, TELUS announced that ‘Goodnight With Dolly,’ Dolly Parton’s series of Imagination Library bedtime stories for children, is now available on Optik TV. Snuggled in her bed, Dolly Parton narrates ten inspiring childhood books aimed at bringing positivity, love, and hope to viewers during these challenging times. The first five episodes are now available for free on Optik TV, with the remaining episodes being rolled out weekly for five additional weeks alongside Imagination Library, Dolly Parton, World Choice Investments, and Dollywood channels.

“We are thrilled to showcase legendary singer, songwriter and amazing humanitarian Dolly Parton and her uplifting video series to Canadians, particularly during a time when we need her inspiration the most,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “The first five episodes have already received millions of views and terrific feedback online, and we are delighted to bring ‘Goodnight with Dolly’ directly to our customers’ homes through Optik TV.”

“This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right. I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think,” said Dolly Parton.

The featured books include:

“There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long

“Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney

“I Am a Rainbow” by Dolly Parton

“Pass It On” by Sophy Henn

“Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell

“Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen

“Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper

“Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña

“Coat of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton

“The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper.

“At Imagination Library, we have gifted more than 135 million books to children and are currently gifting books to 1.5 million children worldwide each month, aiming to inspire children to achieve educational success. This series is an extension of this goal and that is why we are so excited to have TELUS on board, allowing us to connect with even more children and families in Canada,” said David Dotson, CEO, The Dollywood Foundation.

TELUS is now offering more than 70 free channel previews on Optik TV, including many family and educational channels like Family, Family Jr, BBC Earth, and National Geographic. A list of all channels now in free preview and full details can be found here , and customers can also visit the Stay Educated section of telus.com/stayconnected .