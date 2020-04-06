Surrey Community Relief Fund Launched

Organized by SurreyCares Community Foundation, the Surrey Now-Leader, Surrey Board of Trade and The Saheli Foundation the goal is to raise $500,000 by April 10th. All the money is to be put to use in Surrey.

Surrey, B.C. – The Surrey Community Relief Fund is focused on supporting non-profit organizations that are responding directly to the pandemic by offering supports to the most vulnerable populations in our community.

The first $500,000 will be shared amongst the following organizations:​​

After we reach and distribute the initial $500,000, we will continue to fundraise. This effort will continue for as long as there is a need. Our goal is to support as many of the groups providing front-line help as possible. As more money comes in, we will distribute it to more organizations.

“Supporting the charitable sector in Surrey is at the core of what we are here for. This is a difficult time for everyone, and we know that those who are already marginalized in our community will be disproportionately impacted. If you have the means, we urge you to help in this effort.” says John Lawson, Chair of SurreyCares Community Foundation.

“The Surrey Board of Trade recognizes that it is imperative that we do all that we can during this critical time to support the organizations delivering services to the most vulnerable in our community. We all understand that the extraordinary measures put in place to fight this pandemic are putting increased demands on many of our social support agencies. This fund will help them to not only meet those demands but to do so in as safe a manner as possible.” Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade

“The pandemic we are facing with Covid-19 clearly proves we are all in this together, we are one. Pooling our resources together in the safest possible manner, we must come together as a community to help everyone in need. At The Saheli Foundation, we are very grateful to the many amazing organizations within our community who are providing front line assistance to the most vulnerable. Joining hands and doing whatever each of us can at this turbulent time is the only way to overcome this challenge. Together we shall persevere.” Devinder Maan, The Saheli Foundation

“We have always loved sharing stories about how the community comes together during hard times. Our readers, especially now, want to hear about the positive things happening in our city and there is no better example of a community coming together to help one another than the Surrey Community Relief Fund. If there’s one thing I learned about out city after living and working here for more than a decade, it’s that Surrey rises to the occasion – always.” Beau Simpson, Editor, Surrey Now-Leader

Donations to the Surrey Community Relief Fund can be made online at https://www.surreycares.org/surrey-community-relief-fund

SurreyCares’ vision for Surrey is a giving, connected community. SurreyCares mission is to inspire donors, grow endowments and invest in people.