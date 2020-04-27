Stronger Minds by BEACON is a free digital program for all Canadians – to support your mental well-being through the COVID-19 crisis.

Get guidance that’s created to help with the specific emotional well-being concerns stirred by the pandemic, through easy-to-digest resources from our team of caring clinical psychologists.

Check in as much or as little as you wish.

Fresh resources will be added ongoing, in response to the evolving needs and interests expressed together by Stronger Minds participants, including:

  • Overcoming worry, fear and stress
  • Staying positive and hopeful
  • Dealing with isolation and loneliness
  • Parenting, maintaining motivation, getting better sleep
  • And much more.
