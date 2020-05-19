Significant Financial Losses for Funeral Providers during COVID-19

By May 19, 2020National

Ottawa (Ontario) – The Funeral Service Association of Canada (FSAC) ran a member survey over the past weeks to gauge the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on funeral providers. 244 members from across Canada responded to the survey, which represents a 6% margin of error on a 95% confidence level.

“Funeral providers across Canada have been dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in multiple ways.” began Brett Watson, President of FSAC. “The survey results are alarming, as they show that 34% of funeral providers in Canada have dealt with COVID-19 related deaths and that 32% have not been able to obtain sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE).”

Funeral professionals are part of a cross-section of industries that are at the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. When an individual passes away with COVID-19, the profession is called upon to handle the deceased. Without sufficient PPE, these professionals are at a heightened risk of contracting the virus.

“While funeral providers are stepping up in responding to COVID-19, they are also dealing with widespread financial losses. The survey found that 77% have had their revenue negatively impacted, with over 35% having lost more than 30% of their revenue. This represents a significant impact on the industry.” continued Watson.

Funeral providers have also had to adapt their practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic and tight restrictions on gatherings. The survey found that 63% are providing live steam video for funerals and ceremonies, while nearly 62% did not provide this service prior to the pandemic.

“Our profession is adapting as quickly as we can to the current situation and continuing to serve families who have lost a loved one. While we have been deeply impacted by the current economic situation, we will continue to serve alongside our frontline healthcare workers. With a sufficient amount of PPE, we can also ensure the health and safety of all of those helping.” concluded Watson.

Online Betting Site Betway
The Editor

Author The Editor

More posts by The Editor

Leave a Reply