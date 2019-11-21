Mennonite Central Committee Canada Named 1 of top 10 International Impact Charities in Canada

Winnipeg, Man., Nov. 15, 2019 — Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) Canada is proud to announce it has been named by Charity Intelligence as one of 2019’s top 10 international impact charities.

Charity Intelligence monitors and evaluates more than 750 Canadian charities of all sectors and has recognized MCC as one of the nation’s most impactful within our global community.

“We’re honoured to receive this recognition from Charity Intelligence and share with the world what we’ve known for nearly 100 years,” says Mark Epp, director of international programs for MCC Canada. “That our focus on working with local partners through the lens of peacebuilding and restoration creates real impact and positive change for those we’re coming alongside.”

Working with more than 450 local partners in 53 countries, MCC continues to support relief, development and peace as it enters its 100th year in 2020.

Follow the attached links for a selection of stories highlighting MCC’s commitment to sustainable and measurable impact around the world.