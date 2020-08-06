MCC Festival 2020

For the past 50 years, MCC supporters across the Lower Mainland have gathered to generously raise funds to support uprooted and vulnerable people at the MCC Festival for World Relief. Over 790 million people do not have enough to eat. Join us this year as we raise funds to help families in The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo).

The violence and death that many Congolese have witnessed is unfathomable: millions of people have been displaced from their homes after decades of conflict. Through MCC partners, this project will provide agricultural training, food security, income generation, and COVID-19 prevention to hundreds of families living in Internally Displaced Peoples camps.

This year the MCC Festival has a 6:1 match! For every dollar you donate – six dollars will go to help uprooted and vulnerable people in DR Congo. Find out more here!

Get ready to try something new!

This year we are getting creative, and would like to invite you to join us through,

MCC Cyclathon on Saturday, September 19th

on Saturday, September 19th The MCC Festival To-Go on Sunday, September 20th at the MCC CentreAll funds raised through the Festival To-Go and Cyclathon will go towards the projects mentioned above, supporting displaced families in DR Congo. Find out more at mccfestival.com!

The MCC Festival To-Go

Join us as we bring some of the Festival foods to you! Visit our Eventbrite page, choose a time slot, choose your meals (Vereniki & Farmer Sausage for 2, Watermelon & Rollkuchen and/or Portzelky) then on September 20th, come by the MCC Centre and pick up your food drive-thru style! Once you’ve gotten your food, head home and enjoy! Food orders open on August 1st, at 8:00 am

There is a limit of 50 cars per 30 minutes, so we suggest gathering (at your comfort level and while following the provinces gathering policy) with family or friends and ordering for the whole group. Sending one vehicle for a group will allow us to serve more people.

Find out more, and get your order in on August 1st here!

MCC Cyclathon

For the past 11 years, the MCC Cyclathon has been a great way to get involved at the MCC Festival for World Relief. This year we invite you to participate again as we raise funds for food security projects in The Democratic Republic of Congo!

As usual, there will be three routes:

10 km

20 km

50 km

or ride on your own!

Starting times and route details will be shared soon, but pre-register here!