Let the Library Help Set Your Inner Musician Free

Check out Sphero Specdrums – FVRL Playground’s newest addition!

The Playground at Fraser Valley Regional Library’s (FVRL) has grown again with its newest lending experience – Sphero Specdrums!

Place a hold on a Specdrums kit and expand your musical horizons without the need of instruments. Specdrums’ app enabled rings pair music and technology by turning colours into sounds. Connect to the Specdrums app and tap on anything – your clothes, drawings, or the included play pad – to create and mix any sounds, beats, and loops that all play through your mobile device.

“Specdrums provide an accessible, portable, and tactile way for our customers to discover music creation,” explains Heather Scoular, FVRL Director of Customer Experience. “All skill levels, from curious-minded kids to seasoned musicians, can create their own masterpieces with hundreds of instruments, loops, and sounds. Anyone can express their creativity and play music in a new, open-ended way.” Jam on your own or with friends, anytime and anywhere.

FVRL’s Playground is a specially curated collection of non-traditional lending items and in-library experiences that support STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts and math). STEAM learning generally works the left side of the brain, however making music with Specdrums works the right side of the brain and supports arts education – the “A” in STEAM.

Visit www.fvrl.ca to learn more about the Specdrums and The Playground collection. Connect and engage with FVRL on social by searching ReadLearnPlay on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Learn more about Specdrums at FVRL (Multimedia):