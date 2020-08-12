Highwayman Pub & Liquor Store Changing Owners

The Highwayman Pub & Liquor Store, a fixture in the landscape of Abbotsford’s local economy, will soon be part of the Otter Co-Op Group. Diane Davies, owner of the Highwayman, issued this statement:

“After 44 years of operating the Highwayman Pub and Liquor Store, the business is being turned over to Otter Co-Op. This company was chosen as they will carry on the legacy of the Highwayman. They will re-name the Liquor Store, but will keep the Highwayman Pub as is, and it will be business as usual. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Family, Friends, Staff and Customers, over these many years who have helped the Highwayman become such a success. I could not have done it without you, and will definitely be visiting you as a regular customer. Remember my passion, be kind to Animals, and Best of Luck to all.”

The pub & liquor store, located at 32470 Simon Ave will begin operations under the Otter Co-Op banner shortly. Please watch the web site at http://www.highwaymanpubonline.com/ for further announcements.