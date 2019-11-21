FVHCF Grand Gala – A Truly Grand Affair

FRASER VALLEY– The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) held their inaugural Fraser Valley Grand Gala on November 15 2019. Whilst basking in the glitz and glamour of the 1920s, 250 Fraser Valley gents and dames partied in Gatsby style in the Copper Room at Harrison Hot Springs Hotel as they raised approximately $110,000 in support of their local hospitals.

“As the Chair of the Board of Directors it is my pleasure to express our gratitude and show our appreciation…” touted Mike Adkin’s FVHCF Board Chair to a sold out crowd. Adkins went on to thank all the sponsors that made the night happen. This included the presenting sponsor Snowcrest Foods Ltd, “We are honored to work closely with Ray and Snowcrest.”

Abbotsford Mayor Harry Braun addressed the crowd as the Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital Board and light-heartedly noted that there were “a lot of politicians in the room” as there was great representation from Hope to Mission in attendance. Guest were also welcomed by the Hon. Adrian Dix, Minister of Health for BC.

“We are delighted it all came together for a truly grand affair,” said Liz Harris, Executive Director of The FVCHF. “As a Foundation, we are committed to the improvement of health care in all our communities in the eastern Fraser Valley. This is dependent on fundraising and what better way to do it than a night like this.”

For 2019/2020 the FVHCF has embarked on some ambitious goals for the communities they serve. Funds from the Grand Gala will help them to achieving their goal of to raise $3.5 million for better health care in your community, including lab upgrades in Mission, Primary Care renovations in Chilliwack, stretchers for the Hope ER, and new equipment for the ER expansion in Abbotsford.

For more information, or to help your local hospital you can donate on line at fvhcf.ca or on by phone at 1-877-661-0314.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.