Federal Liberals make strong push in Mission-Matsqui Fraser Canyon

September 4th, 2021 Abbotsford, BC – Hundreds of federal Liberals gathered in the riding of Mission-Matsqui Fraser Canyon for a rally on Saturday with Liberal Candidate Geet Grewal. In a speech at the rally, Federal Liberal Party President Suzanne Cowan revigorated the crowd, “I’m so excited about what we’re able to do in this riding and what that’s going to mean for the future, and what a change that’s going to be…other campaigns are running scared and they should be”.

Also in attendance was the Honourable Harjit Sajjan who mentioned the importance of seeing progressive young female voices in Ottawa. Sajjan also spoke of the shared struggle of immigrants, the incredible opportunities Canada has provided and a responsibility to participate in democracy.

The event called “GEET – Together” was held at Ridgeview Park in Abbotsford. Mission-Matsqui Fraser Canyon is considered a riding to watch in the upcoming federal election.

Born and raised in the Fraser Valley, Geet Grewal is a young woman of colour inspired by youth action and political activism. A legal professional, Geet is looking to serve her community with much to offer in the way of new ideas, passion and community spirit.

Geet’s priorities include growing our economic future, strengthening the middle class, reducing inequalities and addressing the climate crisis.

