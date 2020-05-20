Connectivity a critical digital lifeline for women in crisis as domestic abuse rates increase during COVID-19

“With a deep commitment to serve the communities where we live and work, Rogers is committed to finding ways to help provide an essential digital lifeline and critical supports for British Columbians who need it the most,” said Rick Sellers, President of the B.C. Region, Rogers Communications. “Whether calling emergency services, accessing support, or staying in touch with loved ones, the donations are aimed at helping vulnerable women with their immediate and crisis needs.”

Rogers is providing complimentary devices along with six months free voice and data plans to B.C. women’s shelters including the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre , Atira Women’s Resource Society and Helping Spirit Lodge Society in Vancouver, Dixon House in Burnaby, Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society in Surrey, the Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver, the Victoria Women’s Transition House Society in Victoria and the Okanagan Nation Transition Emergency House in Penticton.

“With these devices, women are able to call family and friends, which for some might seem like an everyday event, but for marginalized women seeking refuge from pervasive violence, frequent abuse, and harsh conditions, having access to a phone is key for their sense of safety and belonging,” said Kate Gibson, Acting Executive Director, Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre. “The donated phones and plans mean women can find secure housing with the assistance of the Centre’s staff and the impact of having that freedom to make choices and connect with family is empowering.”

“We are grateful to Rogers for reaching out and thinking of the women and children who access Atira’s programs with this incredible donation,” said Caithlin Scarpelli, Director of Atira Women’s Resource Society. “These phones will allow women to have access to emergency services and call-in lines such as the one Atira recently set up for women that need support during this uncertain and difficult time.”

“The isolation required to respond to COVID-19 has made it difficult to communicate, access services or ask for help without a cellphone,” said Mitzi Dean, B.C.’s Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. “We must do everything we can to care for women and children in crisis and getting devices into the hands of vulnerable women during the pandemic will help save lives.”

If you are a woman living in an abusive home, or you know someone who is, you can call your local shelter’s 24/7 crisis line for advice and support. Find your local shelter and its crisis line on www.sheltersafe.ca .

Rogers is also partnering with Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland to provide donations of devices and tablets with six months of free service to ensure the families and “Littles” who rely on this critical connection get the digital tools and service they need. Fido is providing local Pflag Canada chapters with tablets and free wireless data to enable virtual peer-to-peer support meetings in support of the LGBTQ2S community. Tablets will be distributed to five chapters in B.C., including Vancouver, Surrey, Abbotsford, Nanaimo and Penticton.