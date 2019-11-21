Cirque Du Soleil brings Axel to the Abbotsford Centre

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – AXEL

THURSDAY, JUNE 4, 2020

Show: 7:30PM

FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2020

Show: 7:30PM

SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2020

Show: 12:30PM

SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2020

Show: 4:00PM

SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2020

Show: 7:30PM

SUNDAY, JUNE 7, 2020

Show: 1:30PM

SUNDAY, JUNE 7, 2020

Show: 5:00PM

ABBOTSFORD CENTRE – ABBOTSFORD, BC

TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 @ 10AM

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT www.ticketmaster.ca

Tickets (incl. GST) $35.00, $55.00, $75.00, $95.00, $130.00

(Plus service charges)

**RESERVED SEATING / ALL AGES**

Cirque du Soleil is skating into British Columbia next Summer with new on ice spectacle! Experience live music, extraordinary skating and stunning visuals in Cirque du Soleil AXEL

Tickets on sale now

Vancouver, November 20, 2019 – It is with great excitement that Cirque du Soleil announces its new on ice spectacle that will spin you into the vibrant world of Axel. Join Axel and his band as they take on a new journey inspired by music and graphic arts. This new production features spectacular skating, breathtaking acrobatics on ice, astonishing visual effects, and an upbeat original soundtrack. AXEL will be skating into British Columbia next summer.

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Centre – Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7, 2020

Tickets for the general public on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/axel. You can take advantage of our Black Friday sale with discounts of up to 40% on all price levels. Some fees and restrictions may apply.

An inspirational and musical storyline

Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, dives into his hand drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vï. In this epic fantasy, graphic art and music intertwine to create the super charged world of AXEL.

In Cirque du Soleil AXEL, the music serves as a narrative thread guiding our characters and our audiences as they journey with Axel and Lei to discover that true love shines even brighter that the most radiant star. Inspired by the atmosphere of big arena concerts, AXEL is a high-energy and exhilarating experience where acrobatic and skating performances are supported by Axel’s pop music, visual effects, lighting and laser show.

This newest Cirque du Soleil creation brings a new look to the world of ice skating by introducing us to the discipline of freestyle skating. This fresh take on skating combined with the skill and power of traditional pairs, solo, and adagio work allows Cirque du Soleil to set the stage for high calibre ice skating of all kinds.

