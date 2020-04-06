BC Superweek Pro Cycling Series cancelled for 2020

Vancouver, BC – It is with regret that BC Superweek organizers have cancelled this year’s series due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus pandemic. The BC Superweek series is planned to be staged next year from July 9 – 18, 2021.

Of utmost importance is the health and safety of all who make BC Superweek one of the biggest professional cycling events in North America – the public in each community and visitors from around the world, sponsors and partners, volunteers, athletes, teams, and guests. Organizers also feel there is a broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge.

Since the emergence of the coronavirus outbreak, BC Superweek organizers have followed guidance from all levels of government and public health authorities about the year-round operation and planning of each event.

“With the likelihood that measures related to COVID-19 will continue for the foreseeable future, we must act responsibly to protect the many people who come together for BC Superweek from being at risk,” said Series Director Mark Ernsting.

These considerations are especially related to concerns regarding mass gatherings and the strain on emergency services, as well as movement and travel restrictions within Canada and around the world.

BC Superweek is Canada’s biggest professional road cycling series and features more than $140,000 in prize money with nine races over ten days. BC Superweek runs from July 9 – 18, 2021 and is made up of the Tour de Delta, New West Grand Prix, Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, Giro di Burnaby presented by Appia Development, PoCo Grand Prix presented by Dominion Lending Centres, and Tour de White Rock.