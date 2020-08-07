Summer Camp Reimagined: How This Local Nonprofit is Making Outdoor Education Accessible During COVID-19

With the majority of outdoor summer camps being canceled due to COVID-19, the BC Wildlife Federation digitizes the wilderness and partners with local organizations to bring summer camps to families’ homes.

SURREY, July 21, 2020—The BC Wildlife Federation has brought summer camps online in the face of COVID-19, ensuring that all kids and families enjoy outdoor education this summer. The low-cost virtual camp, called “Camp Pass” is an affordable and safe alternative to in-person camps that encourages kids to explore the wilderness in their backyard.

In order to make outdoor education accessible for all, BC Wildlife Federation’s Youth Programs has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of South Coast BC as well as several community neighborhood houses and food banks to provide the program free of charge. In a time when financial pressures are increasing due to COVID-19, these partnerships ensure that youth get access to high-quality outdoor education that will increase the kids’ appreciation and knowledge of the outdoors

Camp Pass brings the activities and learning taught in traditional summer camps to campers’ homes and backyards. A summer subscription service, each week there is a themed set of lessons and activities that are released for kids to learn about in a hands-on manner. Each lesson caters to families of multiple ages and teaches skills that are easily transferred to outdoor spaces.

“Camp Pass is meant to take kids’ learning beyond screens. Each lesson is complemented by activities that encourage families to explore the outdoor spaces in their own communities and beyond. In a time where we’re unable to travel to explore the wilderness, we’re trying to continue the spirit of exploration even when at home.” Chris Lim, Youth Programs Manager.

Camp Pass is $20 for the general public, and free for our community partners. For more information on Camp Pass, visit bcwf.bc.ca/camp-pass.

About BC Wildlife Federation’s Youth Programs

The BC Wildlife Federation’s Youth Programs is focused on increasing children’s and families’ appreciation and knowledge about British Columbia’s wilderness spaces. Programs cover a large variety of topics, from Outdoor Safety & Survival, to the conservation of BC Ecosystems, to Archery. Their programs run on a year-long basis through community partners, local camps, and schools.