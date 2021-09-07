Places4Students.com Asks Homeowners to Consider Renting Their Spare Rooms to Students

Abbotsford, BC – September 7, 2021

Places4Students.com, the company specializing in providing colleges and universities throughout North America with off-campus housing solutions, is reaching out to the public with a plea to help provide housing accommodations for students returning to class this fall.

Many college and university campuses are announcing their plans to have students return to in-person classes. A new normal is being established and safety measures put in place for students to resume learning on-campus, as situations related to the COVID-19 global pandemic improve.

As a result, students are currently making arrangements to move for the upcoming academic term; however, they are finding it difficult to locate safe and affordable housing accommodations due to low vacancy rates across the country. This poses an even greater challenge for international students travelling from abroad.

To assist with the dilemma, this question is being presented to homeowners and the benefits being discussed by the company, “Have you ever considered renting a spare room within your home to a student attending college or university in your community?”

Places4Students.com partners with colleges, universities, and student unions to provide a rental property listing service for students, landlords and affiliates of the schools.

“Places4Students provides a great online portal for students looking for a place to live in all three communities where we have Algonquin College campuses – Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke. They provide students and landlords with an in-depth online profile of each listing, including amenities, rates and photos. They have helped provide a connection to the rental market that students have been looking for,” said Patrick Newell, Senior Manager of Student Life, Algonquin Students’ Association.

Some colleges and universities are offering FREE general listings at this time to generate more housing options for their students online (check Places4Students.com for offers and details). For more information, please contact 1-866-766-0767, admin@p4s.com or visit https://www.places4students.com.

About Places4Students.com:

Places4Students.com is the comprehensive Off-Campus Housing Service that works in conjunction with academic institutions and student organizations to provide off-campus housing solutions for students. Over 190 college and university campuses throughout North America have partnered with this resourceful website since 2003. During the last 18 years, Places4Students.com has helped over 134,500 landlords and property managers advertise their rental vacancies to students, alumni, and faculty successfully. Their team is dedicated to helping students find a home away from home!

