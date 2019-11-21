Nominees Announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards

The jurors have finished their tabulations and the nominees have been set for next week’s Fraser Valley

Music Awards. By category they are:

Blues

Dale Sawatzky

Dear Father

Fun For Cover

James Buddy Rogers

Kellen Saip

Country

David Ivan Neil

Dear One

The Eddy J Band

Kellen Saip

Lori Paul and Spiderlodge

Electronic

DJ Elixir

Kristin Witko

Nice

Stephen Carl O’Shea

Travis Colt Murray

Experimental

Alex Rake and the Leaves

David Ivan Neil

Kristin Witko

Stephen Carl O’Shea

Villain Villain

Folk

Bre McDaniel

The Crescent Sky

John Welsh and Los Valientes

Kyler Pierce

West My Friend

Hip Hop/Urban

Brizzy

Hooper Turnt Sanger

Jada Klein

JML

Lil Turtle

Jazz

Natalia Pardalis

Rachel and Ted Music

Metal

Erik “The Lightning” Taylor

NEVERANOTHER

Pop

Ben Cottrill

Jada Klein

Kristin Witko

Kyler Pierce

The Sylvia Platters

Punk

Alex Rake and the Leaves

David Ivan Neil

Joanie Loves Chachi

RockThe Cut Losses

Dylan

Gone Sugar Die

Kyler Pierce

The Sylvia Platters

Western Jaguar

The previously announced Fan Vote finalists are Blessed, Casinos, Harma White, Kuri, Loans, David Ivan Neil, Kyler Pierce, Kellen Saip, Western Jaguar, and Kristin Witko. In addition, there will be special bestowed awards presented for outstanding First Nations/Indigenous and LGBTQ works, as well as the first ever Lifetime Achievement Award being presented to Brian Smith of the iconic Canadian band Trooper. The jurors were comprised of musicians, music industry, and radio professionals from across the country and included Shaun Verreault, leader of the band Wide Mouth Mason; former Bryan Adams and current Odds drummer Pat Steward, and David Stone, keyboardist for Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow.

Now in their fourth year, the Fraser Valley Music Awards are administered by CIVL, the University of the Fraser Valley’s radio station and will take place Thursday, November 21st at Corky’s Pub in Chilliwack. For more information please go to civl.ca.