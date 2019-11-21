Nominees Announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards

The jurors have finished their tabulations and the nominees have been set for next week’s Fraser Valley
Music Awards. By category they are:
Blues
Dale Sawatzky
Dear Father
Fun For Cover
James Buddy Rogers
Kellen Saip
Country
David Ivan Neil
Dear One
The Eddy J Band
Kellen Saip
Lori Paul and Spiderlodge
Electronic
DJ Elixir
Kristin Witko
Nice
Stephen Carl O’Shea
Travis Colt Murray
Experimental
Alex Rake and the Leaves
David Ivan Neil
Kristin Witko
Stephen Carl O’Shea
Villain Villain
Folk
Bre McDaniel
The Crescent Sky
John Welsh and Los Valientes
Kyler Pierce
West My Friend
Hip Hop/Urban
Brizzy
Hooper Turnt Sanger
Jada Klein
JML
Lil Turtle
Jazz
Natalia Pardalis
Rachel and Ted Music
Metal
Erik “The Lightning” Taylor
NEVERANOTHER
Pop
Ben Cottrill
Jada Klein
Kristin Witko
Kyler Pierce
The Sylvia Platters
Punk
Alex Rake and the Leaves
David Ivan Neil
Joanie Loves Chachi
RockThe Cut Losses
Dylan
Gone Sugar Die
Kyler Pierce
The Sylvia Platters
Western Jaguar
The previously announced Fan Vote finalists are Blessed, Casinos, Harma White, Kuri, Loans, David Ivan Neil, Kyler Pierce, Kellen Saip, Western Jaguar, and Kristin Witko. In addition, there will be special bestowed awards presented for outstanding First Nations/Indigenous and LGBTQ works, as well as the first ever Lifetime Achievement Award being presented to Brian Smith of the iconic Canadian band Trooper. The jurors were comprised of musicians, music industry, and radio professionals from across the country and included Shaun Verreault, leader of the band Wide Mouth Mason; former Bryan Adams and current Odds drummer Pat Steward, and David Stone, keyboardist for Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow.
Now in their fourth year, the Fraser Valley Music Awards are administered by CIVL, the University of the Fraser Valley’s radio station and will take place Thursday, November 21st at Corky’s Pub in Chilliwack. For more information please go to civl.ca.