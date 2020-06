On Monday May 11, 2020, Health Minister Adrian Dix and BC Medical Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry appeared on a Facebook/YouTube Townhall all across BC. They took questions from citizens across BC about the current health issues facing BC citizens. The last question from Win Wachsmann was about churches offering drive-in services in parking lots and fields.

Their reply? An unqualified Yes!! Watch the video of the question and their comments below: